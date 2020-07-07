All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

2204 E BEVERLY Lane

2204 East Beverly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2204 East Beverly Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, an extended drive and stylish walkway, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a privacy fence. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 E BEVERLY Lane have any available units?
2204 E BEVERLY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 E BEVERLY Lane have?
Some of 2204 E BEVERLY Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 E BEVERLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2204 E BEVERLY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 E BEVERLY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2204 E BEVERLY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2204 E BEVERLY Lane offer parking?
No, 2204 E BEVERLY Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2204 E BEVERLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 E BEVERLY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 E BEVERLY Lane have a pool?
No, 2204 E BEVERLY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2204 E BEVERLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 2204 E BEVERLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 E BEVERLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 E BEVERLY Lane has units with dishwashers.

