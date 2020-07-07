2204 E BEVERLY Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, an extended drive and stylish walkway, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a privacy fence. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.