Perfecto! Home just rehabbed and ready for you. Beautiful new kitchen and bathrooms. Clean and has fresh paint. Good floor plan and huge 10,000 sq ft lot with two out bldgs. Please add 2.3% City of Phoenix tax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22032 N 32ND Avenue have any available units?
22032 N 32ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
What amenities does 22032 N 32ND Avenue have?
Some of 22032 N 32ND Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22032 N 32ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22032 N 32ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.