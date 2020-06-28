Rent Calculator
2203 E. Kings Ave
2203 East Kings Avenue
No Longer Available
2203 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022
3 bedroom 2 bath in north central Phoenix - 3 bedroom 2 bath in north central Phoenix, call for appointment to view.
(RLNE2478742)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have any available units?
2203 E. Kings Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2203 E. Kings Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2203 E. Kings Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 E. Kings Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave offer parking?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have a pool?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have accessible units?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
