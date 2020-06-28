All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

2203 E. Kings Ave

2203 East Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2203 East Kings Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath in north central Phoenix - 3 bedroom 2 bath in north central Phoenix, call for appointment to view.

(RLNE2478742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have any available units?
2203 E. Kings Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2203 E. Kings Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2203 E. Kings Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 E. Kings Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave offer parking?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have a pool?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have accessible units?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 E. Kings Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 E. Kings Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
