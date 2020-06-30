All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue

2202 West Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2202 West Charleston Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a large carport, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a patio for enjoying sunny days in style. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue have any available units?
2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue have?
Some of 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

