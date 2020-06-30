2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a large carport, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a patio for enjoying sunny days in style. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.