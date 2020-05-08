2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

NOW LEASING!



Studio Home available for Immediate Move In!

Fully remodeled, equipped with a TV and Wi-Fi.



located in a gated community and has an on-site laundry facility, courtyard/bbq area, and assigned parking. 2 Pet MAX per apartment home. Small pets only, and a $300.00 deposit per pet ($150.00 non refundable) as well as $35.00 monthly pet rent (Per Pet). $55 RUBS fee for water sewer and trash not reflected in price shown.



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider.



Resident is responsible for the electricity.



SE HABLA ESPANOL!!