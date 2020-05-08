All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04
2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04

2201 East Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2201 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
NOW LEASING!

Studio Home available for Immediate Move In!
Fully remodeled, equipped with a TV and Wi-Fi.

located in a gated community and has an on-site laundry facility, courtyard/bbq area, and assigned parking. 2 Pet MAX per apartment home. Small pets only, and a $300.00 deposit per pet ($150.00 non refundable) as well as $35.00 monthly pet rent (Per Pet). $55 RUBS fee for water sewer and trash not reflected in price shown.

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider.

Resident is responsible for the electricity.

SE HABLA ESPANOL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 have any available units?
2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 have?
Some of 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 currently offering any rent specials?
2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 is pet friendly.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 offer parking?
Yes, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 offers parking.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 have a pool?
No, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 does not have a pool.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 have accessible units?
No, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 East Roosevelt Street - 04 does not have units with dishwashers.

