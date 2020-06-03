Rent Calculator
2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue
2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue
2201 East Fairmount Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2201 East Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
No, 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 E FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
