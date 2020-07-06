All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
21827 North 32nd Avenue
21827 North 32nd Avenue

21827 North 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21827 North 32nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21827 North 32nd Avenue have any available units?
21827 North 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 21827 North 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21827 North 32nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21827 North 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21827 North 32nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21827 North 32nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 21827 North 32nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21827 North 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21827 North 32nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21827 North 32nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 21827 North 32nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 21827 North 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21827 North 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21827 North 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21827 North 32nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21827 North 32nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21827 North 32nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

