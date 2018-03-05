2177 W SCULLY Drive

2177 West Scully Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Northgate
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOMS, DEN, 2.5 BATHROOMS,SPACIOUS KTICHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND, 2 SPACIOUS GARAGES.CLOSE TO I-17 TO WEST OR EAST TO 51 NORTH TO 101, KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED IN THE RENT. READY TO RENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
