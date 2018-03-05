All apartments in Phoenix
2177 W SCULLY Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

2177 W SCULLY Drive

2177 West Scully Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2177 West Scully Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOMS, DEN, 2.5 BATHROOMS,SPACIOUS KTICHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND, 2 SPACIOUS GARAGES.CLOSE TO I-17 TO WEST OR EAST TO 51 NORTH TO 101, KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED IN THE RENT. READY TO RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 W SCULLY Drive have any available units?
2177 W SCULLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2177 W SCULLY Drive have?
Some of 2177 W SCULLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 W SCULLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2177 W SCULLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 W SCULLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2177 W SCULLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2177 W SCULLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2177 W SCULLY Drive offers parking.
Does 2177 W SCULLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2177 W SCULLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 W SCULLY Drive have a pool?
No, 2177 W SCULLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2177 W SCULLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2177 W SCULLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 W SCULLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2177 W SCULLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
