21618 N 44th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Charming 3 bed 2 bath Desert Ridge home - Beautiful Desert Ridge 3 bedroom 2 bath single family house. This home features a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate family and living room, vaulted ceilings, shutters throughout, nice size kitchen with island, all appliances included, tile in all the right places, extended patio, 2 car garage and so much more. Guest bathroom shower upgraded with new tile. Large landscaped grassy backyard with trees. This Desert Ridge community features excellent top rated schools, The High Street Shopping District, Wildfire Golf Course, JW Marriott Resort, easy access to the freeway and nearby shopping & dining. The Desert Ridge Marketplace has tons of amenities, restaurants, shopping. The community also features several walking paths, a playground, Must see. Will go fast...HURRY!!



(RLNE4590923)