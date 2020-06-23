All apartments in Phoenix
Location

21618 North 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Charming 3 bed 2 bath Desert Ridge home - Beautiful Desert Ridge 3 bedroom 2 bath single family house. This home features a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate family and living room, vaulted ceilings, shutters throughout, nice size kitchen with island, all appliances included, tile in all the right places, extended patio, 2 car garage and so much more. Guest bathroom shower upgraded with new tile. Large landscaped grassy backyard with trees. This Desert Ridge community features excellent top rated schools, The High Street Shopping District, Wildfire Golf Course, JW Marriott Resort, easy access to the freeway and nearby shopping & dining. The Desert Ridge Marketplace has tons of amenities, restaurants, shopping. The community also features several walking paths, a playground, Must see. Will go fast...HURRY!!

(RLNE4590923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21618 N 44th Pl have any available units?
21618 N 44th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21618 N 44th Pl have?
Some of 21618 N 44th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21618 N 44th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21618 N 44th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21618 N 44th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 21618 N 44th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 21618 N 44th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 21618 N 44th Pl does offer parking.
Does 21618 N 44th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21618 N 44th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21618 N 44th Pl have a pool?
No, 21618 N 44th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 21618 N 44th Pl have accessible units?
No, 21618 N 44th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21618 N 44th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 21618 N 44th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
