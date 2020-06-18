Rent Calculator
21606 N 36TH Street
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:56 AM
1 of 69
21606 N 36TH Street
21606 North 36th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21606 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
huge 5 or 6 bedroom vacant lockbox also avail for sale at $ 669000 immediate move in ok seperate guest quarters down stairs out side of home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21606 N 36TH Street have any available units?
21606 N 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21606 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 21606 N 36TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21606 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
21606 N 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21606 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 21606 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 21606 N 36TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 21606 N 36TH Street offers parking.
Does 21606 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21606 N 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21606 N 36TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 21606 N 36TH Street has a pool.
Does 21606 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 21606 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21606 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21606 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
