2143 E. Briarwood
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM
2143 E. Briarwood
2143 East Briarwood Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
2143 East Briarwood Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch
Phoenix FootHills 3 Bedroom Home -
(RLNE2305127)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 2143 E. Briarwood have any available units?
2143 E. Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2143 E. Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
2143 E. Briarwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 E. Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 2143 E. Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2143 E. Briarwood offer parking?
No, 2143 E. Briarwood does not offer parking.
Does 2143 E. Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2143 E. Briarwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 E. Briarwood have a pool?
No, 2143 E. Briarwood does not have a pool.
Does 2143 E. Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 2143 E. Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 E. Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2143 E. Briarwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 E. Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2143 E. Briarwood does not have units with air conditioning.
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
