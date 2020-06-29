All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

2142 West Dahlia Drive

2142 West Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2142 West Dahlia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 West Dahlia Drive have any available units?
2142 West Dahlia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2142 West Dahlia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2142 West Dahlia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 West Dahlia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 West Dahlia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2142 West Dahlia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2142 West Dahlia Drive offers parking.
Does 2142 West Dahlia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 West Dahlia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 West Dahlia Drive have a pool?
No, 2142 West Dahlia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2142 West Dahlia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2142 West Dahlia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 West Dahlia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 West Dahlia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 West Dahlia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 West Dahlia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

