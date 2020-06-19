All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

2141 W UTOPIA Road

2141 West Utopia Road · No Longer Available
Location

2141 West Utopia Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Wow! What a find! Magnificent large open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with family room, gated pool, RV gate and new Trane air conditioner, on a very quiet street, close to the park and convenient access to Loop 101 and I-17. Corian countertops and all stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Brand new flooring through out. Professionally painted inside and out. Faux wood blinds, recessed lights and ceiling fans throughout. Separate inside laundry room, washer and dryer included. Security system, Dual pane windows. Pool bath and his and her separate bathroom vanities. Huge covered patio, with French door opening to the pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 W UTOPIA Road have any available units?
2141 W UTOPIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 W UTOPIA Road have?
Some of 2141 W UTOPIA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 W UTOPIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
2141 W UTOPIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 W UTOPIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 2141 W UTOPIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2141 W UTOPIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 2141 W UTOPIA Road offers parking.
Does 2141 W UTOPIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 W UTOPIA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 W UTOPIA Road have a pool?
Yes, 2141 W UTOPIA Road has a pool.
Does 2141 W UTOPIA Road have accessible units?
No, 2141 W UTOPIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 W UTOPIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 W UTOPIA Road has units with dishwashers.
