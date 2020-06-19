2141 W UTOPIA Road

Amenities

Wow! What a find! Magnificent large open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with family room, gated pool, RV gate and new Trane air conditioner, on a very quiet street, close to the park and convenient access to Loop 101 and I-17. Corian countertops and all stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Brand new flooring through out. Professionally painted inside and out. Faux wood blinds, recessed lights and ceiling fans throughout. Separate inside laundry room, washer and dryer included. Security system, Dual pane windows. Pool bath and his and her separate bathroom vanities. Huge covered patio, with French door opening to the pool area.