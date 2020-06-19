All apartments in Phoenix
2139 W Glenrosa Avenue

2139 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2139 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled 2 bed/1 bath. All new tile flooring throughout, cabinets, counters, fixtures. MUST SEE! W/D hook-up, small yard. 3 window units for cooling. Water/sewer/trash included in the rent. Tenants to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue have any available units?
2139 W Glenrosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue have?
Some of 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2139 W Glenrosa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue offer parking?
No, 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 W Glenrosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
