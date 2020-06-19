2139 W Glenrosa Avenue

Fully remodeled 2 bed/1 bath. All new tile flooring throughout, cabinets, counters, fixtures. MUST SEE! W/D hook-up, small yard. 3 window units for cooling. Water/sewer/trash included in the rent. Tenants to verify all facts and figures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
