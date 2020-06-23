All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2139 East Larkspur Drive

2139 East Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2139 East Larkspur Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cactus Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,500 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carport, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 East Larkspur Drive have any available units?
2139 East Larkspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 East Larkspur Drive have?
Some of 2139 East Larkspur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 East Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2139 East Larkspur Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 East Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2139 East Larkspur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2139 East Larkspur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2139 East Larkspur Drive does offer parking.
Does 2139 East Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 East Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 East Larkspur Drive have a pool?
No, 2139 East Larkspur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2139 East Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 2139 East Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 East Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 East Larkspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
