2139 East Larkspur Drive

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,500 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carport, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.