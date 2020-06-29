All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2138 W Lewis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2138 W Lewis Ave
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

2138 W Lewis Ave

2138 West Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2138 West Lewis Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Ready for Immediate Move In! Amazing home in central location at 19th Ave and Thomas--Close I17 freeway access. This home is a single story (1600 sq ft) with stucco walls and a large lot with NO HOA. The home features a family room, kitchen, pantry, four bedrooms, and two baths. The master bedroom has large closet and private bath. One small dog under 25 pounds Ok with $45 per month pet rent. No cats. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $1249 refundable security deposit. $400 pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 W Lewis Ave have any available units?
2138 W Lewis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 W Lewis Ave have?
Some of 2138 W Lewis Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 W Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2138 W Lewis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 W Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 W Lewis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2138 W Lewis Ave offer parking?
No, 2138 W Lewis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2138 W Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 W Lewis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 W Lewis Ave have a pool?
No, 2138 W Lewis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2138 W Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 2138 W Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 W Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 W Lewis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College