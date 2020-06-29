2138 W Lewis Ave

Amenities
Ready for Immediate Move In! Amazing home in central location at 19th Ave and Thomas--Close I17 freeway access. This home is a single story (1600 sq ft) with stucco walls and a large lot with NO HOA. The home features a family room, kitchen, pantry, four bedrooms, and two baths. The master bedroom has large closet and private bath. One small dog under 25 pounds Ok with $45 per month pet rent. No cats. No Section 8.
$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $1249 refundable security deposit. $400 pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.
The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/
Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.