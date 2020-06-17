All apartments in Phoenix
2138 E Turney Ave Apt D
2138 E Turney Ave Apt D

2138 East Turney Avenue · (602) 626-0170
Location

2138 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2138 E. Turney, Unit D · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
media room
Avail NOW! Large 2 bed 1 bath, BILTMORE AREA, house, $1,295 for rent, 1200 sf -EZ TO SHOW, great rental Biltmore Plaza area, GRT LOCATION! Nr great shopping, EZ access and minutes to 51/17/10/101 freeways, perfect, quiet location, New block wall around all sides for extra privacy, entertaining, or for pet. New AC, plenty of parking, MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT, New Roof, tile flooring throughout, new sink, garbage disposal, Exterior W/D hookups, submit on pets. EZ ACCESS TO 51,10 & 17, 101 FWYS, Fab Location - restaurants, appealing boutiques, professional services, theaters, hospitals, schools, public libraries, banks, gyms, shopping and well-known grocery chains, walking distance to Town & Country and Camelback Colonnade, popular shopping centers with retail tenants such as Frys Food and Drug, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond, LA Fitness, and an assortment of popular restaurants.
Major nearby attractions include the Arizona Center, Chase Field, U.S. Airways Center, Orpheum Theater, Dodge Theater, Heard Museum, Herberger Theater, Symphony Hall, Phoenix Convention Center and the new ASU Downtown Campus. Call for showings Sheila 949 922-9897

(RLNE134816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D have any available units?
2138 E Turney Ave Apt D has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D have?
Some of 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
2138 E Turney Ave Apt D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D does offer parking.
Does 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D have a pool?
No, 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D have accessible units?
No, 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 E Turney Ave Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
