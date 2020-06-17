2138 E Turney Ave Apt D

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking media room

Avail NOW! Large 2 bed 1 bath, BILTMORE AREA, house, $1,295 for rent, 1200 sf -EZ TO SHOW, great rental Biltmore Plaza area, GRT LOCATION! Nr great shopping, EZ access and minutes to 51/17/10/101 freeways, perfect, quiet location, New block wall around all sides for extra privacy, entertaining, or for pet. New AC, plenty of parking, MADISON SCHOOL DISTRICT, New Roof, tile flooring throughout, new sink, garbage disposal, Exterior W/D hookups, submit on pets. EZ ACCESS TO 51,10 & 17, 101 FWYS, Fab Location - restaurants, appealing boutiques, professional services, theaters, hospitals, schools, public libraries, banks, gyms, shopping and well-known grocery chains, walking distance to Town & Country and Camelback Colonnade, popular shopping centers with retail tenants such as Frys Food and Drug, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond, LA Fitness, and an assortment of popular restaurants.

Major nearby attractions include the Arizona Center, Chase Field, U.S. Airways Center, Orpheum Theater, Dodge Theater, Heard Museum, Herberger Theater, Symphony Hall, Phoenix Convention Center and the new ASU Downtown Campus. Call for showings Sheila 949 922-9897



(RLNE134816)