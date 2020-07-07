All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

2135 W MALDONADO Road

2135 West Maldonaldo Road · No Longer Available
Location

2135 West Maldonaldo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BD 2 BA 2484 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN SOUTH MOUNTAIN AREA. TILE IN TRAFFIC AREAS, UPGRADED CABINETS, ALL APPLIANCES, EXTENDED PATIO IN BACK YARD, 3 CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have any available units?
2135 W MALDONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have?
Some of 2135 W MALDONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 W MALDONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
2135 W MALDONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 W MALDONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 2135 W MALDONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road offer parking?
Yes, 2135 W MALDONADO Road offers parking.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 W MALDONADO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have a pool?
No, 2135 W MALDONADO Road does not have a pool.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 2135 W MALDONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 W MALDONADO Road has units with dishwashers.

