2135 W MALDONADO Road
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM
1 of 9
2135 W MALDONADO Road
2135 W Maldonado Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
2135 W Maldonado Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BD 2 BA 2484 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN SOUTH MOUNTAIN AREA. TILE IN TRAFFIC AREAS, UPGRADED CABINETS, ALL APPLIANCES, EXTENDED PATIO IN BACK YARD, 3 CAR GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have any available units?
2135 W MALDONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have?
Some of 2135 W MALDONADO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2135 W MALDONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
2135 W MALDONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 W MALDONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 2135 W MALDONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road offer parking?
Yes, 2135 W MALDONADO Road offers parking.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 W MALDONADO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have a pool?
No, 2135 W MALDONADO Road does not have a pool.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 2135 W MALDONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 W MALDONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 W MALDONADO Road has units with dishwashers.
