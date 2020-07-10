All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2134 West Darrel Road

2134 West Darrel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2134 West Darrel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, South Phoenix Rental Home. Open Floor plan, Low Maintenance Landscaping, Close To Schools, Shopping, and Freeway. Call AJ Smith to view @ 480-568-2666

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,281.25, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 West Darrel Road have any available units?
2134 West Darrel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2134 West Darrel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2134 West Darrel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 West Darrel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 West Darrel Road is pet friendly.
Does 2134 West Darrel Road offer parking?
No, 2134 West Darrel Road does not offer parking.
Does 2134 West Darrel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 West Darrel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 West Darrel Road have a pool?
No, 2134 West Darrel Road does not have a pool.
Does 2134 West Darrel Road have accessible units?
No, 2134 West Darrel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 West Darrel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 West Darrel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 West Darrel Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2134 West Darrel Road has units with air conditioning.

