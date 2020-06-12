2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Pulte Home located in wonderful NORTHGATE SubDivision ** 3 Bedroom + Den ** 2 level ** Great Room ** Spacious Kitchen with island and pantry, beautiful staggered raised cherry cabinets in kitchen ** Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet ** Mst Bath with stand-in shower and dual sink ** Gated Community ** All Appliances - WASHER * DRYER * REFRIGERATOR & MICROWAVE ** Blinds throughout the house * Tile & carpet ** COMMUNITY POOL with Heated Spa ** Jogging and Biking Paths ** PLAYGROUNDS ** BASKETBALL COURTS.