2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool hot tub

Beautiful Pulte Home located in wonderful NORTHGATE SubDivision ** 3 Bedroom + Den ** 2 level ** Great Room ** Spacious Kitchen with island and pantry, beautiful staggered raised cherry cabinets in kitchen ** Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet ** Mst Bath with stand-in shower and dual sink ** Gated Community ** All Appliances - WASHER * DRYER * REFRIGERATOR & MICROWAVE ** Blinds throughout the house * Tile & carpet ** COMMUNITY POOL with Heated Spa ** Jogging and Biking Paths ** PLAYGROUNDS ** BASKETBALL COURTS.