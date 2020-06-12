All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:51 PM

2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue

2134 West Le Marche Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2134 West Le Marche Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Pulte Home located in wonderful NORTHGATE SubDivision ** 3 Bedroom + Den ** 2 level ** Great Room ** Spacious Kitchen with island and pantry, beautiful staggered raised cherry cabinets in kitchen ** Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet ** Mst Bath with stand-in shower and dual sink ** Gated Community ** All Appliances - WASHER * DRYER * REFRIGERATOR & MICROWAVE ** Blinds throughout the house * Tile & carpet ** COMMUNITY POOL with Heated Spa ** Jogging and Biking Paths ** PLAYGROUNDS ** BASKETBALL COURTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue have any available units?
2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue have?
Some of 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue has a pool.
Does 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
