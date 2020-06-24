Rent Calculator
2133 W MARCO POLO Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2133 W MARCO POLO Road
2133 West Marco Polo Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2133 West Marco Polo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2133 W MARCO POLO Road have any available units?
2133 W MARCO POLO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2133 W MARCO POLO Road have?
Some of 2133 W MARCO POLO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2133 W MARCO POLO Road currently offering any rent specials?
2133 W MARCO POLO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 W MARCO POLO Road pet-friendly?
No, 2133 W MARCO POLO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2133 W MARCO POLO Road offer parking?
Yes, 2133 W MARCO POLO Road offers parking.
Does 2133 W MARCO POLO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 W MARCO POLO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 W MARCO POLO Road have a pool?
No, 2133 W MARCO POLO Road does not have a pool.
Does 2133 W MARCO POLO Road have accessible units?
No, 2133 W MARCO POLO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 W MARCO POLO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 W MARCO POLO Road has units with dishwashers.
