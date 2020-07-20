Rent Calculator
2133 W BURGESS Lane
2133 West Burgess Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2133 West Burgess Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BD 2 BA 2043 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN THE VILLAGES AT SPENCER PLACE IN PHOENIX. FRESH PAINT, REMODELED INTERIOR, LARGE BACK YARD 2 CAR GARAGE, WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2133 W BURGESS Lane have any available units?
2133 W BURGESS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2133 W BURGESS Lane have?
Some of 2133 W BURGESS Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2133 W BURGESS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2133 W BURGESS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 W BURGESS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2133 W BURGESS Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2133 W BURGESS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2133 W BURGESS Lane offers parking.
Does 2133 W BURGESS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 W BURGESS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 W BURGESS Lane have a pool?
No, 2133 W BURGESS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2133 W BURGESS Lane have accessible units?
No, 2133 W BURGESS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 W BURGESS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 W BURGESS Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
