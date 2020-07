Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Great opportunity for a luxury rental in Desert Ridge. This is a beautiful spacious open floor plan with extra large master bedroom. Den/office, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Beautifully furnished and decorated. Resort style living with a gorgeous pool view. Bella Monte offers 3 heated pools and spas with 3 work out facilities. Minutes from the 101 and 51 freeways. Walk to High Street and Desert Ridge Marketplace for dining and shopping.