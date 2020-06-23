Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 213 E. El Caminito Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
213 E. El Caminito Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
213 E. El Caminito Dr
213 East El Caminito Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
213 East El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
213 E. El Caminito Dr - Property Id: 87506
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87506
Property Id 87506
(RLNE4556575)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 E. El Caminito Dr have any available units?
213 E. El Caminito Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 213 E. El Caminito Dr have?
Some of 213 E. El Caminito Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 213 E. El Caminito Dr currently offering any rent specials?
213 E. El Caminito Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 E. El Caminito Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 E. El Caminito Dr is pet friendly.
Does 213 E. El Caminito Dr offer parking?
No, 213 E. El Caminito Dr does not offer parking.
Does 213 E. El Caminito Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 E. El Caminito Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 E. El Caminito Dr have a pool?
No, 213 E. El Caminito Dr does not have a pool.
Does 213 E. El Caminito Dr have accessible units?
No, 213 E. El Caminito Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 213 E. El Caminito Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 E. El Caminito Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College