Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

2127 W FLOWER Street

2127 West Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

2127 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Westwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
THIS MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES TAXES/FEES...SPECIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME...NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES...TILE/LAMINATE FLOORING....LARGE BACK YARK...CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION...FREEWAYS I-17...SCHOOLS...RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 W FLOWER Street have any available units?
2127 W FLOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 W FLOWER Street have?
Some of 2127 W FLOWER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 W FLOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2127 W FLOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 W FLOWER Street pet-friendly?
No, 2127 W FLOWER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2127 W FLOWER Street offer parking?
No, 2127 W FLOWER Street does not offer parking.
Does 2127 W FLOWER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 W FLOWER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 W FLOWER Street have a pool?
No, 2127 W FLOWER Street does not have a pool.
Does 2127 W FLOWER Street have accessible units?
No, 2127 W FLOWER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 W FLOWER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2127 W FLOWER Street has units with dishwashers.
