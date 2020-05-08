2127 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Westwood Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
THIS MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES TAXES/FEES...SPECIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME...NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES...TILE/LAMINATE FLOORING....LARGE BACK YARK...CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION...FREEWAYS I-17...SCHOOLS...RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2127 W FLOWER Street have any available units?
2127 W FLOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 W FLOWER Street have?
Some of 2127 W FLOWER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 W FLOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
2127 W FLOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.