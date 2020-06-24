2126 West Dahlia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and a great brick accent wall! Spacious fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.