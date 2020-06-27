2123 East Larkspur Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Cactus Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
SHARP HOME * SOLID BLOCK CONSTRUCTION * COMPLETE REMODEL * 2 TONE PAINT PAINT * TILE FLOORING * CINNAMON CABINETS AND BATH VANITY * UPDATED FAUCETS AND HARDWARE * GRANITE COUNTERS * GLASS TOP STOVE * BUILT-IN MICROWAVE * TILE SHOWER * ENERGY SAVING DUAL PANE WINDOWS * LARGE BACKYARD * 1 CAR GARAGE * FULL LENGTH PATIO * STORAGE SHED * CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS * THIS ONE IS NICE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive have any available units?
2123 E LARKSPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive have?
Some of 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2123 E LARKSPUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.