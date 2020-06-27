All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2123 E LARKSPUR Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

2123 E LARKSPUR Drive

2123 East Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2123 East Larkspur Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cactus Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHARP HOME * SOLID BLOCK CONSTRUCTION * COMPLETE REMODEL * 2 TONE PAINT PAINT * TILE FLOORING * CINNAMON CABINETS AND BATH VANITY * UPDATED FAUCETS AND HARDWARE * GRANITE COUNTERS * GLASS TOP STOVE * BUILT-IN MICROWAVE * TILE SHOWER * ENERGY SAVING DUAL PANE WINDOWS * LARGE BACKYARD * 1 CAR GARAGE * FULL LENGTH PATIO * STORAGE SHED * CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS * THIS ONE IS NICE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive have any available units?
2123 E LARKSPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive have?
Some of 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2123 E LARKSPUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive offers parking.
Does 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive have a pool?
No, 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 E LARKSPUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College