Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2123 E Broadway Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2123 E Broadway Road
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2123 E Broadway Road
2123 East Broadway Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2123 East Broadway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No Application Fees! This is a clean 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Phoenix home! Features two tone paint and very nice tile throughout with ceiling fans in each room. Large fenced front and backyards.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2123 E Broadway Road have any available units?
2123 E Broadway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2123 E Broadway Road have?
Some of 2123 E Broadway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2123 E Broadway Road currently offering any rent specials?
2123 E Broadway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 E Broadway Road pet-friendly?
No, 2123 E Broadway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2123 E Broadway Road offer parking?
No, 2123 E Broadway Road does not offer parking.
Does 2123 E Broadway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 E Broadway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 E Broadway Road have a pool?
No, 2123 E Broadway Road does not have a pool.
Does 2123 E Broadway Road have accessible units?
No, 2123 E Broadway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 E Broadway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 E Broadway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College