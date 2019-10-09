Rent Calculator
2120 E Bluefield Avenue
2120 E Bluefield Avenue
2120 E Bluefield Ave
No Longer Available
Location
2120 E Bluefield Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for application and to schedule a tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2120 E Bluefield Avenue have any available units?
2120 E Bluefield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2120 E Bluefield Avenue have?
Some of 2120 E Bluefield Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym.
Amenities section
.
Is 2120 E Bluefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2120 E Bluefield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 E Bluefield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 E Bluefield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2120 E Bluefield Avenue offer parking?
No, 2120 E Bluefield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2120 E Bluefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 E Bluefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 E Bluefield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2120 E Bluefield Avenue has a pool.
Does 2120 E Bluefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2120 E Bluefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 E Bluefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 E Bluefield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
