All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2116 West Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2116 West Highland Avenue
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

2116 West Highland Avenue

2116 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2116 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 West Highland Avenue have any available units?
2116 West Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2116 West Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2116 West Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 West Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 West Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2116 West Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2116 West Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2116 West Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 West Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 West Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2116 West Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2116 West Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2116 West Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 West Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 West Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 West Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 West Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College