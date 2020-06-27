Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
2115 W Glenrosa Ave
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:14 AM
2115 W Glenrosa Ave
2115 West Glenrosa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2115 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Un edificio de apartamentos con tres unidades. Hay un área cerrada muy grande para que jueguen los niños.
Azulejo nuevo. Cocina nueva. Bano remoldelado.
$815 rent/month + $700 security deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2115 W Glenrosa Ave have any available units?
2115 W Glenrosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2115 W Glenrosa Ave have?
Some of 2115 W Glenrosa Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2115 W Glenrosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2115 W Glenrosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 W Glenrosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 W Glenrosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2115 W Glenrosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2115 W Glenrosa Ave offers parking.
Does 2115 W Glenrosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 W Glenrosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 W Glenrosa Ave have a pool?
No, 2115 W Glenrosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2115 W Glenrosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 2115 W Glenrosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 W Glenrosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 W Glenrosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
