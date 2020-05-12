All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM

21132 N 36TH Place

21132 North 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

21132 North 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

The beautiful home is in the wonderful Desert Ridge Master Planned Development, which features biking and walking paths, play areas for the kids, secured gated access, and close proximity to schools and shopping and world class resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21132 N 36TH Place have any available units?
21132 N 36TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21132 N 36TH Place have?
Some of 21132 N 36TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21132 N 36TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
21132 N 36TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21132 N 36TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 21132 N 36TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21132 N 36TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 21132 N 36TH Place offers parking.
Does 21132 N 36TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21132 N 36TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21132 N 36TH Place have a pool?
No, 21132 N 36TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 21132 N 36TH Place have accessible units?
No, 21132 N 36TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21132 N 36TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21132 N 36TH Place has units with dishwashers.

