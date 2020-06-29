All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

2112 West Dahlia Drive

2112 West Dahlia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2112 West Dahlia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with pergola that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 West Dahlia Drive have any available units?
2112 West Dahlia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 West Dahlia Drive have?
Some of 2112 West Dahlia Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 West Dahlia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2112 West Dahlia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 West Dahlia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 West Dahlia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2112 West Dahlia Drive offer parking?
No, 2112 West Dahlia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2112 West Dahlia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 West Dahlia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 West Dahlia Drive have a pool?
No, 2112 West Dahlia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2112 West Dahlia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2112 West Dahlia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 West Dahlia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 West Dahlia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
