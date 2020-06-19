Super functional three bedroom, one and one half baths with eat in kitchen, spacious family room, out door screened patio and spacious backyard and storage shed. Great location close to 101 and I17 access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 W DANBURY Road have any available units?
2109 W DANBURY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 W DANBURY Road have?
Some of 2109 W DANBURY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 W DANBURY Road currently offering any rent specials?
2109 W DANBURY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.