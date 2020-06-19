All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:11 PM

2109 W DANBURY Road

2109 West Danbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

2109 West Danbury Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Super functional three bedroom, one and one half baths with eat in kitchen, spacious family room, out door screened patio and spacious backyard and storage shed. Great location close to 101 and I17 access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 W DANBURY Road have any available units?
2109 W DANBURY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 W DANBURY Road have?
Some of 2109 W DANBURY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 W DANBURY Road currently offering any rent specials?
2109 W DANBURY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 W DANBURY Road pet-friendly?
No, 2109 W DANBURY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2109 W DANBURY Road offer parking?
No, 2109 W DANBURY Road does not offer parking.
Does 2109 W DANBURY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 W DANBURY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 W DANBURY Road have a pool?
No, 2109 W DANBURY Road does not have a pool.
Does 2109 W DANBURY Road have accessible units?
No, 2109 W DANBURY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 W DANBURY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 W DANBURY Road has units with dishwashers.
