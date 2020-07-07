All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2108 West Marshall Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2108 West Marshall Avenue

2108 West Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2108 West Marshall Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Phillipine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2,299 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors throughout, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 West Marshall Avenue have any available units?
2108 West Marshall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2108 West Marshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2108 West Marshall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 West Marshall Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 West Marshall Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2108 West Marshall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2108 West Marshall Avenue offers parking.
Does 2108 West Marshall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 West Marshall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 West Marshall Avenue have a pool?
No, 2108 West Marshall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2108 West Marshall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2108 West Marshall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 West Marshall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 West Marshall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 West Marshall Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 West Marshall Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

