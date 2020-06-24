All apartments in Phoenix
2108 North 39th Avenue
2108 North 39th Avenue

2108 North 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2108 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Del Monte Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Darling 3 Bedroom 1 bath home at 39th Ave and McDowell in Central Phoenix! This home is a single story interior fresh paint and tile throughout. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, and storage shed with washer/dryer hook up. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and one bath. The home has dishwasher, stove, and fridge. Home has fenced in back yard! No pets. No Section 8. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $500 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 North 39th Avenue have any available units?
2108 North 39th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 North 39th Avenue have?
Some of 2108 North 39th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 North 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2108 North 39th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 North 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2108 North 39th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2108 North 39th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2108 North 39th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2108 North 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 North 39th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 North 39th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2108 North 39th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2108 North 39th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2108 North 39th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 North 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 North 39th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
