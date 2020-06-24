2108 North 39th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Darling 3 Bedroom 1 bath home at 39th Ave and McDowell in Central Phoenix! This home is a single story interior fresh paint and tile throughout. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, and storage shed with washer/dryer hook up. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and one bath. The home has dishwasher, stove, and fridge. Home has fenced in back yard! No pets. No Section 8. Ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $500 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, felonies, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.