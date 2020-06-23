All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM

21034 N 24TH Avenue

21034 North 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21034 North 24th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Black Canyon Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Great opportunity for this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home features an open kitchen, spacious living room, split floor-plan. Close to highway & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have any available units?
21034 N 24TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have?
Some of 21034 N 24TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21034 N 24TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21034 N 24TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21034 N 24TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

