Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 21034 N 24TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
21034 N 24TH Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21034 N 24TH Avenue
21034 North 24th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
21034 North 24th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Black Canyon Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great opportunity for this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home features an open kitchen, spacious living room, split floor-plan. Close to highway & shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have any available units?
21034 N 24TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have?
Some of 21034 N 24TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21034 N 24TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21034 N 24TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21034 N 24TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21034 N 24TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21034 N 24TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College