Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21021 N 56th St

21021 North 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

21021 North 56th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Fully Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home just minutes from the prestigious Biltmore area of Phoenix, AZ. Fully equipped kitchen, attached 1 car garage, private patio,and all brand new appliances. Close to trendy hot spots in Scottsdale and Tempe!

Great Contemporary One Bedroom Apartment in the heart of Central Phoenix! Totally remodeled with new furniture! Fully equipped kitchen to entertain. Nice Queen size bed with 1,800+ Thread counts bedding. Minutes from some of the best eateries and shops of Phoenix Biltmore area. One attached Car Garage. All guests have access to the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21021 N 56th St have any available units?
21021 N 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21021 N 56th St have?
Some of 21021 N 56th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21021 N 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
21021 N 56th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21021 N 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 21021 N 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21021 N 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 21021 N 56th St does offer parking.
Does 21021 N 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21021 N 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21021 N 56th St have a pool?
Yes, 21021 N 56th St has a pool.
Does 21021 N 56th St have accessible units?
No, 21021 N 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 21021 N 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21021 N 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
