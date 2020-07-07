Rent Calculator
20941 N 37th Way
Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:38 AM
20941 N 37th Way
20941 North 37th Way
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
20941 North 37th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20941 N 37th Way have any available units?
20941 N 37th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20941 N 37th Way have?
Some of 20941 N 37th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20941 N 37th Way currently offering any rent specials?
20941 N 37th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20941 N 37th Way pet-friendly?
No, 20941 N 37th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 20941 N 37th Way offer parking?
No, 20941 N 37th Way does not offer parking.
Does 20941 N 37th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20941 N 37th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20941 N 37th Way have a pool?
No, 20941 N 37th Way does not have a pool.
Does 20941 N 37th Way have accessible units?
No, 20941 N 37th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20941 N 37th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20941 N 37th Way has units with dishwashers.
