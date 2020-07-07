All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20941 N 37th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20941 N 37th Way
Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:38 AM

20941 N 37th Way

20941 North 37th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20941 North 37th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20941 N 37th Way have any available units?
20941 N 37th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20941 N 37th Way have?
Some of 20941 N 37th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20941 N 37th Way currently offering any rent specials?
20941 N 37th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20941 N 37th Way pet-friendly?
No, 20941 N 37th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20941 N 37th Way offer parking?
No, 20941 N 37th Way does not offer parking.
Does 20941 N 37th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20941 N 37th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20941 N 37th Way have a pool?
No, 20941 N 37th Way does not have a pool.
Does 20941 N 37th Way have accessible units?
No, 20941 N 37th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20941 N 37th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20941 N 37th Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College