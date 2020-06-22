20906 North 38th Street

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Phoenix! This home is conveniently located near the 101 and very close to Desert Ridge Mall! Home features upgraded floors, two-tone paint, and high/vaulted ceilings. Formal dining and living. The kitchen is open with an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. The master suite is spacious with a vaulted ceiling. The master bathroom has dual sinks, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet!
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.