20906 North 38th Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Phoenix! This home is conveniently located near the 101 and very close to Desert Ridge Mall! Home features upgraded floors, two-tone paint, and high/vaulted ceilings. Formal dining and living. The kitchen is open with an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. The master suite is spacious with a vaulted ceiling. The master bathroom has dual sinks, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.