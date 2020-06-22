All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 20906 North 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
20906 North 38th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20906 North 38th Street

20906 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20906 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Phoenix! This home is conveniently located near the 101 and very close to Desert Ridge Mall! Home features upgraded floors, two-tone paint, and high/vaulted ceilings. Formal dining and living. The kitchen is open with an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. The master suite is spacious with a vaulted ceiling. The master bathroom has dual sinks, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20906 North 38th Street have any available units?
20906 North 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20906 North 38th Street have?
Some of 20906 North 38th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20906 North 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20906 North 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20906 North 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20906 North 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 20906 North 38th Street offer parking?
No, 20906 North 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 20906 North 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20906 North 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20906 North 38th Street have a pool?
No, 20906 North 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 20906 North 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 20906 North 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20906 North 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20906 North 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College