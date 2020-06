Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 1,350 sq ft home is available for immediate move-in! Newer carpet in the bedrooms. Wood flooring in the main living areas. There are 2 bedrooms, with the 3rd bedroom/office. Kitchen includes all major appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. 2-car garage with plenty of storage space. Easy maintenance landscaping