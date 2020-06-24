All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

208 W PORTLAND Street

208 West Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

208 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Portland Place is urban living at its best! This upscale 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo offers dual master suites, wood & travertine flooring, granite countertops, a nice sized balcony and plenty of storage with 2 walk-in closets & a large hallway closet. All appliances plus washer & dryer are included. Don't miss the amazing building amenities! A fabulous heated Rooftop Pool with 360-degree views, built in BBQ's, fitness room, underground secured parking & bicycle storage. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, gas & hot water. Condo is in the Roosevelt Historic District & just 2 blocks from the light rail. It is also close to the Roosevelt Art District/First Friday Art Walk, Phoenix Public Market, ASU Downtown Campus, sports & entertainment venues, museums, restaurants, freeways & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 W PORTLAND Street have any available units?
208 W PORTLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 W PORTLAND Street have?
Some of 208 W PORTLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 W PORTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 W PORTLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W PORTLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 W PORTLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 208 W PORTLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 W PORTLAND Street offers parking.
Does 208 W PORTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 W PORTLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W PORTLAND Street have a pool?
Yes, 208 W PORTLAND Street has a pool.
Does 208 W PORTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 208 W PORTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W PORTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 W PORTLAND Street has units with dishwashers.

