208 W PORTLAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage

Portland Place is urban living at its best! This upscale 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo offers dual master suites, wood & travertine flooring, granite countertops, a nice sized balcony and plenty of storage with 2 walk-in closets & a large hallway closet. All appliances plus washer & dryer are included. Don't miss the amazing building amenities! A fabulous heated Rooftop Pool with 360-degree views, built in BBQ's, fitness room, underground secured parking & bicycle storage. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, gas & hot water. Condo is in the Roosevelt Historic District & just 2 blocks from the light rail. It is also close to the Roosevelt Art District/First Friday Art Walk, Phoenix Public Market, ASU Downtown Campus, sports & entertainment venues, museums, restaurants, freeways & more!