208 East Virginia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unit is conveniently located near the 10! The whole unit was completely remodeled in 2016. ! There is neutral paint, vinyl wood plank flooring and newer appliances. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and exquisite back splash! The living room is really open and perfect for entertaining! Updated, modern bathroom! Front loading washer and dryer in the unit! And each unit has its own individual storage unit. Unit located across from a gorgeous, relaxing courtyard! WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT!

Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.