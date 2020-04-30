All apartments in Phoenix
208 East Virginia Avenue

208 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

208 East Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ashland Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit is conveniently located near the 10! The whole unit was completely remodeled in 2016. ! There is neutral paint, vinyl wood plank flooring and newer appliances. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and exquisite back splash! The living room is really open and perfect for entertaining! Updated, modern bathroom! Front loading washer and dryer in the unit! And each unit has its own individual storage unit. Unit located across from a gorgeous, relaxing courtyard! WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT!
Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 East Virginia Avenue have any available units?
208 East Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 East Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 208 East Virginia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 East Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 East Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 East Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 East Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 208 East Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 208 East Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 208 East Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 East Virginia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 East Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 208 East Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 208 East Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 208 East Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 208 East Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 East Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
