What does it mean to have the best of both worlds? Perhaps it means a great location (close to the 101 & 51 freeways) and a newly remodeled/newly furnished 2 bedroom/1.75 bath condo with an attached garage? The highly sought-after gated community of LaVerne offers an upscale clubhouse, 2 heated swimming pools and a fitness center - close to shopping and restaurants - Fully furnished with beautiful furnishings. Including linens and dishes. Granite counters in the kitchen, breakfast bar, updated with wood like plank tile - Patio overlooking the community pool - 1 car garage -