Phoenix, AZ
20615 N 39TH Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:23 PM

20615 N 39TH Drive

20615 North 39th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20615 North 39th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 3 car garage. Rent amount includes tax/admin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have any available units?
20615 N 39TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20615 N 39TH Drive have?
Some of 20615 N 39TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20615 N 39TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20615 N 39TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20615 N 39TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20615 N 39TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20615 N 39TH Drive offers parking.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20615 N 39TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have a pool?
No, 20615 N 39TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 20615 N 39TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20615 N 39TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

