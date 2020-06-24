Rent Calculator
20615 N 39TH Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:23 PM
20615 N 39TH Drive
20615 North 39th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
20615 North 39th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 3 car garage. Rent amount includes tax/admin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have any available units?
20615 N 39TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20615 N 39TH Drive have?
Some of 20615 N 39TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20615 N 39TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20615 N 39TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20615 N 39TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20615 N 39TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20615 N 39TH Drive offers parking.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20615 N 39TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have a pool?
No, 20615 N 39TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 20615 N 39TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20615 N 39TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20615 N 39TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
