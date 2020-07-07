Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2061 West Ocotillo Road
Last updated May 9 2020 at 9:47 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2061 West Ocotillo Road
2061 West Ocotillo Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2061 West Ocotillo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms/ 1.5 baths with w/d hookups. Across the street from park and school
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2061 West Ocotillo Road have any available units?
2061 West Ocotillo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 2061 West Ocotillo Road currently offering any rent specials?
2061 West Ocotillo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 West Ocotillo Road pet-friendly?
No, 2061 West Ocotillo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 2061 West Ocotillo Road offer parking?
No, 2061 West Ocotillo Road does not offer parking.
Does 2061 West Ocotillo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 West Ocotillo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 West Ocotillo Road have a pool?
No, 2061 West Ocotillo Road does not have a pool.
Does 2061 West Ocotillo Road have accessible units?
No, 2061 West Ocotillo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 West Ocotillo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 West Ocotillo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2061 West Ocotillo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2061 West Ocotillo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
