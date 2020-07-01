All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy

2061 West Hazelwood Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2061 West Hazelwood Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Central Phoenix. Nice complex, grass front, community pool. Call for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy have any available units?
2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy have?
Some of 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy offers parking.
Does 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy has a pool.
Does 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 W. Hazelwood Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

