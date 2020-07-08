All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
20607 N 17TH Way
Last updated November 24 2019 at 11:58 AM

20607 N 17TH Way

20607 North 17th Way · No Longer Available
Location

20607 North 17th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
HIGHLY DESIRABLE HOME FOR RENT IN A SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION WITH SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND A 3 CAR GARAGE. RESORT LIKE BACKYARD GREAT FOR GATHERINGS WITH A SPARKLING POOL AND BUILT INFIREPLACE AND BBQ FEATURE .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20607 N 17TH Way have any available units?
20607 N 17TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20607 N 17TH Way have?
Some of 20607 N 17TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20607 N 17TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
20607 N 17TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20607 N 17TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 20607 N 17TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20607 N 17TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 20607 N 17TH Way offers parking.
Does 20607 N 17TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20607 N 17TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20607 N 17TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 20607 N 17TH Way has a pool.
Does 20607 N 17TH Way have accessible units?
No, 20607 N 17TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20607 N 17TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20607 N 17TH Way has units with dishwashers.
