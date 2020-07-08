HIGHLY DESIRABLE HOME FOR RENT IN A SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION WITH SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND A 3 CAR GARAGE. RESORT LIKE BACKYARD GREAT FOR GATHERINGS WITH A SPARKLING POOL AND BUILT INFIREPLACE AND BBQ FEATURE .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20607 N 17TH Way have any available units?
20607 N 17TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20607 N 17TH Way have?
Some of 20607 N 17TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20607 N 17TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
20607 N 17TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.