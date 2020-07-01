20601 N 33rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Newly upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Block fence. School bus stop within steps of your door. High School within walking distance.Near theaters and restaurants.Income requirement 3 times the monthly rent.