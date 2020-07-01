All apartments in Phoenix
20601 N 33rd Avenue
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:50 AM

20601 N 33rd Avenue

20601 North 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20601 North 33rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Newly upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Block fence. School bus stop within steps of your door. High School within walking distance.Near theaters and restaurants.Income requirement 3 times the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20601 N 33rd Avenue have any available units?
20601 N 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20601 N 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 20601 N 33rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20601 N 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20601 N 33rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20601 N 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20601 N 33rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20601 N 33rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20601 N 33rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 20601 N 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20601 N 33rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20601 N 33rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 20601 N 33rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20601 N 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20601 N 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20601 N 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20601 N 33rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

