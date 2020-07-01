Newly upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Block fence. School bus stop within steps of your door. High School within walking distance.Near theaters and restaurants.Income requirement 3 times the monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20601 N 33rd Avenue have any available units?
20601 N 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20601 N 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 20601 N 33rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20601 N 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20601 N 33rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.